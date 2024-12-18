Chennai, neighbouring districts likely to receive rain till 10 am on Dec 18

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, issued a forecast stating that three districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rains until 10 am on Wednesday.

According to an RMC report, light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, is expected in Chennai, Thiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts.

The low-pressure area that was prevailing over the South Bay of Bengal has now shifted to the south west Bay of Bengal.

It is likely to intensify into a deep depression and is moving in a west-northwest direction toward the Tamil Nadu coast.

Due to this, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur in many places in North Coastal Tamil Nadu, rainfall is expected in other parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas today, the Meteorological Department noted.