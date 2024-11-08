Chennai, neighbourhood among 15 districts may get rain till 10 am on November 8

CHENNAI: Fifteen districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, are likely to receive rain till 10 am on Friday (November 8) said the forecast issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai. This is due to a low-level atmospheric circulation over the southwestern Bay of Bengal and the Gulf of Mannar.

This weather pattern is likely to bring light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning, to many coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, certain parts of interior Tamil Nadu, and the Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

The affected districts include Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, and Madurai, said a Daily Thanthi report.