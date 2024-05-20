Chennai, neighbourhood among 10 districts likely to get rains in the next few hours, says weather department

CHENNAI: Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu are among 10 districts in Tamil Nadu that are likely to receive rain, said the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, on Monday.

The forecast is for the next few hours ending 10 am.

The other districts are Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari.

The India Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for the southern districts till May 22. Several parts of Tamil Nadu have been receiving good rains for the last few days.