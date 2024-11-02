Begin typing your search...

    In all, 16 districts are likely to receive rains, said the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai

    2 Nov 2024 8:15 AM IST
    Chennai, neighbourhood, 16 other districts may receive rain till 10 am on November 2, 2024
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and 13 other districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to moderate rains for the next few hours, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, said on Saturday.

    Other than Chennai and its neighbouring districts, rains are expected in Cuddalore, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Karaikal, and Puducherry.

    These districts will receive showers till 10 am on November 2, the weathermen said.

    Online Desk

