Chennai, neighbourhood, 16 other districts may receive rain till 10 am on November 2, 2024

CHENNAI: Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and 13 other districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to moderate rains for the next few hours, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, said on Saturday.

Other than Chennai and its neighbouring districts, rains are expected in Cuddalore, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Karaikal, and Puducherry.

These districts will receive showers till 10 am on November 2, the weathermen said.