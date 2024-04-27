Chennai-Nagercoil Vande Bharat special service extended till June 27

CHENNAI: Services of four Vande Bharat trains operated in Tamil Nadu have been extended with effect from the first week of May.

Train no 06067 Chennai Egmore - Nagercoil and train no 06068 Nagercoil - Chennai Egmore weekly Vande Bharat specials operated on Thursdays have been extended upto June 27 from May 2.

Train no 06057 Chennai Egmore - Nagercoil tri-weekly Vande Bharat special and train no 06058 Nagercoil - Chennai Egmore tri-weekly Vande Bharat special (operated on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays) have been extended from May 3 to June 30.

There would be no change in the timings, stoppages and composition of trains.

Advance reservation for the above Vande Bharat Special trains are open, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.