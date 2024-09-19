Chennai Metro Water Board undertakes preparatory measures ahead of Northeast Monsoon

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has initiated measures to ensure uninterrupted water supply and sewage management during the upcoming Northeast monsoon.

Managing Director Dr T G Vinay conducted inspections pumping station in Anna Nagar and said that 8 water treatment plants and 130 drinking water distribution stations have been set up in view of the upcoming northeast monsoon.

As many as 22 Sewage Treatment Plants and 356 Sewage Pumping Stations have to be taken up for 24-hour functioning.

A total of 597 sewage machines including 299 drilling machines, 73 high-speed sewage suction vehicles, 225 jet-trading vehicles have been engaged in sewage disposal works to clear blockages in sewerage mains.

Measures have been taken to bring additional 60 sewage disposal trucks from other districts to immediately dispose of rain water during monsoon.

Out of the total 1,60,092 manholes, 1,49,712 manholes have been cleared so far. Out of the total length of 4.156 km in sewerage pipelines construction, 4,100 km has been completed so far. The remaining work is ongoing as 2,149 field workers are carrying out the work.

He instructed the officials to ensure that all water treatment plants, drinking water distribution plants, sewage treatment plants and sewage pumping stations can be run round the clock.

A total of 1,063 pumps and 267 diesel generator sets in sewage treatment plants should be maintained and kept ready. The generators should be kept ready with fuel for uninterrupted operation.

Products like chlorine powder, alum, and lime should be kept in adequate quantities. Water suction machines should also be kept ready to drain out excess rain water if there is flooding and pipeline laying works should be done within due time.

The officials have been instructed to carry out road cutting works before monsoon in the places where the drinking water or sewerage project works are being carried out.

Also, notice boards, safety barriers should be erected at the places where drinking water supply or sewage disposal projects are taking place and all steps should be taken to ensure that the public is not disturbed.

In case of complaints, public can lodge complaints regarding sewage disposal at 044-4567 4567.

The officials should also have round the clock monitoring of the control room and public grievances should be reported to the offices and redressed.