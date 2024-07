Chennai Metro Rail records 84.33L passenger ridership in June

CHENNAI: A footfall of 84.33 lakh was registered in Chennai Metro Rail for June.

Meanwhile, 84.21 lakh passenger footfall was recorded in May and 80.87 lakh footfall in April.

Meanwhile, in this month on June 21, CMRL recorded the highest passenger of 3.27 lakh passengers.

Additionally, 31.33 lakh passengers used travel card, 1.86 lakh passengers used Online QR, 2.55 lakh passengers used static QR, 21.30 lakh passengers used paper QR, 4.06 lakh passengers used Paytm, 4.33 lakh passengers as Whatsapp, 2.72 lakh passengers used PhonePe, 20,649 passengers used Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), 30,752 passengers used token, 3,757 passengers used group ticketing and 15.61 lakh passengers used National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) /Singara Chennai Card.

As per the CMRL press note, the ridership for the year has been as; 84.63 lakh passengers in January, 86.15 lakh passengers in February, 86.82 lakh passengers in March, 80.87 lakh passengers in April and a total of 84.21 lakh passengers were recorded in May.

To boost ridership, CMRL offers a 20 percent discount on all ticketing (Metro travel card, mobile QR code ticketing - single, return, group tickets and QR trip passes, Whatsapp, Paytm and PhonePe).

Also, passengers can now also book their tickets through CMRL Whatsapp ticketing system (+91 83000 86000) and PayTm also.