Chennai Metro arm awards consultancy for feasibility studies on ropeway projects in Kodaikanal and Mamallapuram

The company has awarded the consultancy for preparing Detailed Feasibility Reports (DFRs) for a High-Altitude Ropeway Transport System in Kodaikanal and a Cable Propelled Transport System (CPTS) in Mamallapuram.

A joint venture of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) and TIDCO, CMAML has been entrusted with the task of planning these two landmark projects aimed at boosting sustainable tourism and improving connectivity.