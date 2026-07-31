Chennai may get rain today; widespread showers forecast for Western Ghats

He warned that "the rest of August currently appears relatively inactive, with below-normal rainfall expected over much of the Southwest Monsoon catchments." August is usually one of the wettest months of the southwest monsoon and contributes significantly to reservoir inflows in the Western Ghats.

With the southwest monsoon having largely disappointed in June, John said a below-normal August "is the coffin in the nail for SWM after massive failure in June," underscoring concerns over the season's overall performance.