CHENNAI: A 58-year-old man, who had been absconding for 17 years in a case involving the fraudulent encashment of a Rs 3.22 lakh LIC maturity cheque through impersonation, was arrested by the Chennai Police on Thursday.
The accused, Anbazhagan, 58, of Cuddalore district, was allegedly the prime conspirator in the fraud involving LIC policyholder V Vijayakumar. He was arrested following a special operation by the Central Crime Branch (CCB).
According to the police, Kannan, 44, an LIC manager, lodged a complaint on April 17, 2009, stating that a maturity amount of Rs 3,22,500 due to Vijayakumar had been sent through a cheque to the policyholder's Sowcarpet address in Chennai.
However, some persons allegedly forged documents in Vijayakumar's name, impersonated him and collected the cheque. They subsequently encashed it at a bank and misappropriated the money.
Following an investigation, the police arrested two other accused, Prathap and Arjunan, both from Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district, in August and September 2026. They were remanded in judicial custody.
The investigation revealed that Anbazhagan, who worked as a broker, had conspired with Prathap and Arjunan to impersonate the policyholder and fraudulently obtain and encash the cheque.
He was produced before a court on Thursday and remanded in judicial custody.