The accused, Anbazhagan, 58, of Cuddalore district, was allegedly the prime conspirator in the fraud involving LIC policyholder V Vijayakumar. He was arrested following a special operation by the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

According to the police, Kannan, 44, an LIC manager, lodged a complaint on April 17, 2009, stating that a maturity amount of Rs 3,22,500 due to Vijayakumar had been sent through a cheque to the policyholder's Sowcarpet address in Chennai.