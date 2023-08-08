Chennai man knifed at Arakkonam rly station, succumbs at Tiruvallur GH

RANIPET: A Chennai man who was knifed in a slum area near the Arakkonam railway station succumbed after admission to the government hospital at Tiruvallur on Monday.

The victim was identified as John Franklin (29) of Chennai’s Alwarpet, who had come to live with his relative near the railway station.

When he was walking in the area near the station on Sunday night, he was suddenly set upon by a gang of unidentified men who hacked him with knives and took to their heels when the victim’s screams alerted the public.

Police rushed to the spot and sent his body to the Arakkonam government hospital from where he was referred to the Tiruvallur GH where he succumbed in the early hours of Monday.

Arakkonam town police registered a case and are inquiring about the reason behind the killing.