Chennai: Man dies of cardiac arrest on Malaysian Airlines

The flight was granted priority clearance and landed about 10 minutes ahead of its scheduled time. The medical team boarded the aircraft immediately upon arrival, administered first aid and rushed Ramasamy to the airport hospital. However, Ramasamy died on the way to the hospital.

The Airport police who visited the spot sent the body to the Tambaram Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Authorities have informed his family members in Sivaganga.

Police said that Ramasamy had recently undergone a hernia surgery while staying with his daughter in Malaysia and was returning to his hometown when the incident occurred.