Chennai man cheats Vellore councillors; held

VELLORE: Days after several local body representatives fell prey, Vellore police after thorough investigation arrested a fraudster, who claimed himself to be an IAS officer, from Virugambakkam in Chennai on Monday.

According to police, Subash (29) of Virugambakkam in Chennai had called many local body representatives in Vellore claiming himself as Sivakumar, joint secretary in the CM’s special wing, and had threatened that he had received complaints about them on some issues. Believing Subash’s words and fearing his position, many fell for his trap. When police verified the number from which Subash called using an app (True Caller), it showed as Siva Kumar, joint secretary, TN. As the cops were not convinced with the details on the app, they conducted a detailed investigation after a complaint from Gajendran, vice chairman of Kaniyambadi PU.

Investigators checked with the Secretariat officials and confirmed that there was no IAS officer in the name of Siva Kumar in CM’s special wing. Further inquiries led the police to Virugambakkam in Chennai, where they found out that the impost0r was a 29-year-old person identified as Subash and arrested him. Police said that the fraudster worked as a car driver and was looking for an opening in the film industry. Cases were pending against him at various stations in Chennai and Tiruvannamalai.