Chennai-Madurai night flight service to begin on December 20

CHENNAI: Much to the delight of passengers travelling between Chennai and Madurai, IndiGo airlines will soon start a night flight service between the two cities.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the night flight service will commence from December 20. As per schedule, the flight will depart from Chennai at 9 pm and will arrive at Madurai at 10.25 pm. In the return direction, the flight will depart from Madurai at 10.45 pm and reach Chennai at 12.05 am.

The airline, which is operating 9 out of 10 services between Chennai and Madurai, is starting the new service after repeated requests from people, the report said.

This would also boost operations at Madurai airport, which was became operational round the clock from October 1. Many political and business leaders from Madurai have asked the authorities to convert it into an international airport.