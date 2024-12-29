Begin typing your search...

    Chennai: ICF contract worker working atop train dies after touching high-voltage cable

    Police said Parameshwaran was working on top of a train compartment and failed to notice the high-voltage cable running above his head.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 Dec 2024 5:30 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-12-29 00:00:29  )
    Chennai: ICF contract worker working atop train dies after touching high-voltage cable
    X

    Representative image

    CHENNAI: A contract worker was electrocuted at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) premises near Ayanavaram on Friday after he came in contact with a high-voltage cable while climbing on a train compartment for work.

    The deceased man was identified as Parameshwaran (39), a resident of Pallavaram. He was employed in the electrical department at ICF.

    Police said Parameshwaran was working on top of a train compartment and failed to notice the high-voltage cable running above his head. In the impact, he was thrown to the ground and died on the spot. A police team rushed to the scene on information and moved Parameshwaran's body to the Government General Hospital for an autopsy.

    The deceased is survived by his wife, Banupriya (35), and a daughter aged seven. Further investigations are under way.

    Integral Coach Factory (ICF)Death
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick