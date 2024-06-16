Chennai has become murder capital under DMK rule, alleges Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP State President K Annamalai on Saturday flayed the ruling DMK government, alleging a significant increase in murders across the state.

In a stern warning, the former IPS officer said the ruling DMK will have to face huge consequences if it does not control the crime and drug trafficking.

Pointing out the brutal murder attack on the BJP state mahila morcha general secretary Nathiya's husband Srinivasan in the city, the saffron party leader said, "Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu has become a "Murder capital". It became a hotspot for crimes committed in all parts of Tamil Nadu. Chasing, attacking, murdering has become a common occurrence among the public on Chennai's busy roads."

"Suspicions are being raised that the growing circulation of Ganja is enticing the youth to act as coolie gang in criminal activities. A question has arisen among the public whether this is one of the reasons why the DMK government is ignoring the circulation of drugs including Ganja, " Annamalai said in a statement.

Recalling the brutal murders in the last one month in the state capital, Annamalai said, "Law and Order in Tamil Nadu is on its deathbed. Three murders in Chennai on Friday alone reflect the law and order situation here."

"Someone has to wake up the chief minister MK Stalin from his slumber, who knows nothing about the law and order situation, looks at the dreams that we are number one, " he noted.

Meanwhile, in a social media post, Annamalai urged the ruling DMK government to immediately open the sports hostels for the selected students under the Khelo India Youth Games scheme and train them with the appropriate curriculum and coaching.