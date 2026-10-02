Chennai gives warm welcome to TN's Asian Games medallists

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu athletes who won medals in athletics and other events at the Asian Games in Japan received a warm welcome at Chennai airport, with Minister Maria Wilson leading the reception on behalf of the State government on Thursday night.
Athletes Vidya Ramraj, TK Vishal, Abinaya Rajarajan, G Kamalini and Baranica arrived at the airport and were felicitated by the minister, who placed ceremonial crowns on them and congratulated them on their achievements.
More than 100 athletes from the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) also gathered at the airport with banners and raised slogans to welcome the medallists.
Vidya Ramraj won three medals in athletics. She secured gold in the women’s 4x400m relay, silver in the mixed 4x400m relay and bronze in the women’s 400m hurdles.
Vishal won bronze medals in the mixed 4x400m relay and the men’s 4x400m relay. Abinaya won bronze in the women’s 4x100m relay, while Baranica secured bronze in pole vault.
Kamalini was part of the Indian women cricket team that won gold at Asian games in Japan.
Speaking to reporters, Minister Maria Wilson said he had attended the reception not merely as a minister but as a sportsperson to welcome athletes who had achieved success at the Asian Games. He congratulated them and wished them continued success.
Vidya Ramraj said athletes from other countries were highly skilled and that the Indian contingent had gone to prove its capabilities. She credited the Tamil Nadu government’s schemes for encouraging athletes and said she would not have reached this level without government support.
The 28-year-old said she hoped to surpass the achievements of legendary athlete PT Usha and win gold medals, inspiring more youngsters to take up sports.
Vishal said he had visited the airport several times in the past as an athlete supported by SDAT, and was delighted to return as a medallist. He thanked the government for supporting his development from a young age and said continued encouragement would help him win more international medals. He also urged youngsters to take up athletics.
Abinaya, who began training six years ago, said SDAT had supported her when she was 19. Coming from a village, she had faced criticism from people who questioned how far a young woman could go in sports. She said her achievements had changed their perception and that people in her village were now proud of her.
Baranica described her pole vault medal as a achievement for India in the event. She thanked the government and her coaches, adding that the medal would motivate her to pursue further success at international competitions.
Badminton medallist Harikaran said it was a matter of pride to win a medal for Tamil Nadu in the sport at the Asian Games. He thanked the State government and his coach for their support and said he would continue training for upcoming international competitions.
Kamali, a member of the Indian women’s cricket team that won gold, thanked the Tamil Nadu government and the Chief Minister for their continued encouragement. She said consistent hard work and parental support could help athletes succeed, adding that age should not be a barrier to achievement.