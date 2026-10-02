Chennai gives warm welcome to TN's Asian Games medallists

Athletes Vidya Ramraj, TK Vishal, Abinaya Rajarajan, G Kamalini and Baranica arrived at the airport and were felicitated by the minister, who placed ceremonial crowns on them and congratulated them on their achievements.

More than 100 athletes from the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) also gathered at the airport with banners and raised slogans to welcome the medallists.

Vidya Ramraj won three medals in athletics. She secured gold in the women’s 4x400m relay, silver in the mixed 4x400m relay and bronze in the women’s 400m hurdles.

Vishal won bronze medals in the mixed 4x400m relay and the men’s 4x400m relay. Abinaya won bronze in the women’s 4x100m relay, while Baranica secured bronze in pole vault.

Kamalini was part of the Indian women cricket team that won gold at Asian games in Japan.