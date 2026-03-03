Gangster Aswathaman seeks time to appeal denied bail at the Supreme Court

CHENNAI: Ashwathaman, an accused in the murder case of BSP leader K Armstrong, has filed a petition before the Madras High Court seeking four weeks to surrender, stating that he intends to prefer an appeal before the Supreme Court challenging the order cancelling his bail.
Earlier, the Madras High Court had cancelled the bail granted by the Chennai Principal Sessions Court to Aswathaman and 12 others who were arrested in connection with the murder case. While setting aside the bail order, the High Court had directed them to surrender before the Chennai Principal Sessions Court on or before March 6.
In the present petition, Aswathaman submitted that he proposes to challenge the High Court's order before the Supreme Court and would require time to appoint counsel and issue necessary instructions for filing the appeal. He, therefore, prayed that the mentioned time be granted to enable him to surrender.
Similarly, another accused in the case, Hariharan, has also moved a petition seeking three weeks to surrender. The petition is expected to be listed for hearing shortly.