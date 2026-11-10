Chennai: Frequent flyer held with 1.60 kg of pure 24-carat gold

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence received a tip-off that a large quantity of gold was being smuggled from the United Arab Emirates, following which, officials kept a close watch at the airport on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Rajeev Ibrahim Shah (42), a passenger who landed by Abu Dhabi, completed all the mandatory checks and exited through the green channel, declaring that he had no goods to declare for customs duty.

When the officials intercepted Shah and questioned him on suspicion, he argued with them, questioning why he was being stopped again after completing all the formalities. Undeterred by his antics, the officials took Shah away to question him and check his hand baggage.