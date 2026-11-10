Chennai: Four-year-old girl falls into boiling water, dies of burns

The family had been staying in a makeshift tent near the railway gate at Thailavaram, near Guduvanchery. On Saturday evening, the child was playing on a folding cot inside their tent. Suddenly, the cot collapsed and she fell in boiling water that had been kept nearby after cooking rice, leaving her with severe burn injuries. The family immediately rushed the child to the Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital, where she was admitted to the intensive care unit for treatment. Despite intensive medical care, Avanthika succumbed to her injuries on Monday morning.