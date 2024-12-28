Chennai, four other districts likely to receive rain till 10 am on Dec 28

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, issued a forecast stating that five districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rains until 10 am on Saturday.

According to an RMC report, rains are expected in districts like Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore and Salem.

A low-level circulation is prevailing over the South Kerala coast and the adjoining south-eastern Arabian sea.

Due to this, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places in Tamil Nadu on December 28 and 29, as well as in Puducherry and Karaikal.