Chennai: Four, including 2 women, arrested with over 6,000 painkillers, 280 kg gutkha

CHENNAI: Four persons, including two women, were arrested for the possession of painkiller tablets and 282 kg of gutkha in separate incidents.

In Pattinapakkam, a team arrested A Preethi (23) of Madhavaram and L Priya (28) of Ponneri at the Foreshore Estate bus terminus on Monday and recovered 6,030 painkiller tablets.

Investigations revealed that they had sourced them from Hyderabad.

Priya has a pending murder case in Ponneri station. In another incident, during a vehicle check on Alandur Link Road on Saturday, St Thomas Mount police arrested R Mohanram (39) of Pammal and M Mahesh (39) of Tiruchendur for the possession of 282 kg of gutkha.

They had sourced it from Karnataka and were planning to sell it in the city.

They were remanded in judicial custody.