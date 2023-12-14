Chennai floods: DMK failed to take preventive measures, says Tamilisai

COIMBATORE: Telangana Governor and Puducherry L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday faulted State government for failing to take preventive measures in Chennai ahead of rains. “Chennai wouldn’t have struggled so much, if proper preventive measures were taken,” she said in Coimbatore.

Alleging that the attack on devotees from other states in Srirangam temple has exposed the mismanagement in temples in Tamil Nadu, Tamilisai termed it as an attack on Hindu religion.

“Corrective measures should be taken in temple administration and enhance basic infrastructure of temples,” she said. Condemning the attack on Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, she said the governors in Tamil Nadu and Kerala are facing threats to their lives.