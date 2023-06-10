Chennai experiences mild showers, likely to continue for 2 days

CHENNAI: Chennai and suburbs experienced sudden downpour on Saturday bringing respite for residents facing heat waves. Rain lashed several parts of Chennai due to change in the wind flow pattern resulting in convection rain. The rain is likely to continue in several areas across the state for the next two days.

However, the maximum temperature surged in the city, with Meenambakkam recording the highest mercury level in the state registering 41.1 degree Celsius (105.9 degree Fahrenheit).

Several areas, including Velachery, Ashok Nagar, Madipakkam, Alandur, Meenambakkam, and Pallavaram witnessed light to moderate rain on Saturday due to westerlies /northwesterlies prevailing over the region in lower tropospheric level.

"When the maximum temperature surged in many areas the convective showers occurred in the state. Mild showers along with thunderstorm activity is likely to be experienced over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area for the next two days," said P Senthamarai Kannan, director of area cyclone warning center of Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

According to RMC, on Saturday from 8.30 am to 7.30 pm Meenambakkam received 14 mm rainfall. Followed by Taramani with 11.5 mm, Pudukottai 9.5 mm, Tiruvallur 8 mm, and the Nilgiris recorded 7 mm.

Meanwhile, the mercury level continues to increase in Chennai and neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu due to wind patterns, and delay in sea breeze to land. The highest temperature recorded in Meenambakkam and Tiruttani weather stations was 41.1 degree Celsius. Nungambakkam and Parangipettai had recorded 41 degree Celsius and 40 degree Celsius respectively.

The weather department warned that the heatwave condition is likely to prevail at isolated pockets over interior Tamil Nadu. It would lead to hot and humid conditions, discomfort weather in the state. The maximum temperature will increase further by two to four degree Celsius and is likely to record around 39 degree Celsius and 41 degree Celsius.