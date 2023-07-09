Chennai experiences light rain, likely to continue for the next few hours

CHENNAI: Chennai and its suburbs witnessed mild showers on Sunday due to change in the wind pattern. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted light to moderate rain is likely to occur in 20 districts of Tamil Nadu for the next few hours.

Several areas including Tondiarpet, Vadapalani, Choolaimedu, Kodambakkam, Nungambakkam, Kolathur, T nagar, Perumbakkam and Pallavaram experienced light rain. Also, many places in the coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity.

Due to light to moderate westerlies prevail over Tamil Nadu in the lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupathur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Sivaganga, Tiruvannamalai, Pudukottai and Salem is expected to receive light to moderate rain for the next few hours.

In addition, the centre predicted heavy rain for Coimbatore and Nilgiris for the next two days as southwest monsoon is favourable to these regions. Also, the rest of the state will receive light to moderate rain. The maximum temperature is expected to reduce by one to two degree Celsius than normal in a few places.