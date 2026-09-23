Chennai: Ex-aide arrested as cops widen probe, summon another tycoon for questioning

The arrested person was identified as Ganesan, who had worked with Veeramani for 23 years and is now employed at another export-import company.

Ganesan allegedly had a video of Veeramani engaging in an inappropriate act with a minor girl and hid the information from the police. Ganesan was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway to determine how Ganesan came into possession of the video and why he did not alert the police.

The investigation net has widened further, and police have summoned another businessman for questioning. The number of persons arrested in the case has now risen to four, with police now casting a wider net and summoning more persons.

So far, Police have reached out to multiple victims who were sexually abused by the businessman over a period of time.