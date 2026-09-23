Chennai: Ex-aide arrested as cops widen probe, summon another tycoon for questioning

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Chennai Police have arrested a former employee at granite baron "Gem" Veeramani's firm in connection with the investigation into the Pocso case against the businessman.
The arrested person was identified as Ganesan, who had worked with Veeramani for 23 years and is now employed at another export-import company.
Ganesan allegedly had a video of Veeramani engaging in an inappropriate act with a minor girl and hid the information from the police. Ganesan was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway to determine how Ganesan came into possession of the video and why he did not alert the police.
The investigation net has widened further, and police have summoned another businessman for questioning. The number of persons arrested in the case has now risen to four, with police now casting a wider net and summoning more persons.
So far, Police have reached out to multiple victims who were sexually abused by the businessman over a period of time.
Veeramani (84) and his two associates were arrested by the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) on August 29 for the alleged sexual abuse of a minor girl.
A pen drive with the video of an elderly man sexually abusing a minor girl was sent to the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Unit (ITPU) in October 2025, and a case was registered, but action was delayed for several months. The police had earlier sought to close the case after they were reportedly unable to identify or locate the girl. A special Pocso court rejected the closure report on August 19 and ordered further investigation. The fresh probe led to Veeramani's arrest.
Recently, Police identified the elderly man in the video as prominent industrialist R Veeramani and began a probe. Investigations revealed that he had rented a house in Teynampet where he sexually exploited several minor girls and women, while video evidence is available for one act of sexual abuse.
Police found that Veeramani had entrusted the management of the rented property to his associates, Mahendra Simhan (64) and his wife, Shanthi (60).
City police have also identified the survivor in the sole video evidence and have found over 9 additional survivors.