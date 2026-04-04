Chennai Egmore reconstruction: Express trains to run from Tambaram, Beach temporarily

CHENNAI: Even as major maintenance works at Chennai Egmore Railway Station have been completed and suburban electric train services have resumed their regular schedule, Southern Railway has announced temporary changes in select express train services in view of ongoing Phase 4 renovation works at platforms 10 and 11, said a report by Daily Thanthi.
For the past few weeks, maintenance activities at Egmore led to the shifting of electric train operations from platforms 10 and 11 to platforms 5 and 6 from February 20, along with a reduction in services that caused inconvenience to daily commuters, including office-goers and students.
With the completion of key works, suburban services have now returned to normal from yesterday morning.
Train No. 12632 Tirunelveli–Egmore Nellai Express will temporarily halt at Tambaram Railway Station between April 6 and April 21 at 6.25 am.
Train No. 16752 Rameswaram–Egmore Express will also stop at Tambaram from April 6 until further notice at 7.10 am.
Meanwhile, Train No. 12760 Hyderabad–Tambaram Charminar Express will be operated up to Chennai Beach Railway Station from April 5 until further notice.
Train No. 12661 Egmore–Sengottai Pothigai Express will originate from Tambaram Railway Station between April 7 and April 22 at 8.05 pm.
Train No. 16751 Egmore–Rameswaram Express will depart from Tambaram from April 7 until further notice at 9.05 pm.
Similarly, Train No. 12759 Tambaram–Hyderabad Express will depart from Chennai Beach Railway Station from April 6 until further notice at 6.20 pm.
Passengers have been advised to take note of these temporary changes and plan their travel accordingly.