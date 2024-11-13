Chennai doctor attack: Will ensure safety of doctors, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Facing flak from the government doctors and opposition for the gruesome attack on a serving government doctor by a relative of a patient at Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital in Guindy on Wednesday, Chief Minister MK Stalin and his deputy Udhayanidhi assured that the government would make all efforts to ensure the safety of the doctors.

Expressing shock at the attack on oncologist Dr Balaji at the hospital, Chief Minister Stalin, in a message posted on his ‘X’ page immediately after the incident, said, “The selfless service of our government doctors in providing appropriate treatment, regardless of time, to patients approaching government hospitals is immeasurable. We have to ensure their (doctors’) safety. The government will take all measures to prevent such incidents in future.”

Stating that the person involved in the gruesome attack was immediately arrested, the Chief Minister said that he had issued orders to provide all necessary treatment to Dr Balaji.

Strongly condemning the attack on doctors, Deputy Chief Minister M Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “Attacks on government doctors will never be tolerated.”

Udhayanidhi, who visited the hospital in the company of Health Minister Ma Subramanian and inquired about the treatment being provided to Dr Balaji, said that the DMK regime would serve as a shield protecting the government hospital doctors engaged in the yeoman service of providing treatment to the people day and night.

“It is the duty of every one of us to ensure the safety of the government doctors and for visiting patients to extend full cooperation to the doctors,” the Deputy CM added, wishing Dr Balaji a full recovery.