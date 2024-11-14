Begin typing your search...

    14 Nov 2024 9:04 PM IST
    Chennai doctor attack: Demanding armed security for doctors, association protests in Tiruchy
    Doctors staging protest at GH in Tiruchy on Thursday 

    TIRUCHY: Seeking the State government's attention to the safety of medical practitioners in hospitals, government doctors from Tiruchy staged a protest in the GH premises condemning the attack of Dr Balaji Jagannathan in Chennai. They demanded armed security personnel in the GHs and private hospitals for the safety of doctors.

    The doctors headed by the Government Doctors Union treasurer Aruleeswaran converged in the Tiruchy GH premises and staged a protest. They charged that the doctors, particularly those who serve in the GHs, fall victim to assaults quite often and the government must provide security. “We will continue to stay away from our regular duty until the government gives a concrete response and assures the safety of doctors on duty,” Aruleeswaran said.

    The protesting doctors said that proper security personnel, especially armed personnel, should be deployed on duty at GHs and private hospitals.

    The members of the doctors’ association wore black badges and raised slogans in support of their demands. The members of IMA also took part in the protest.

