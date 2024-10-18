Chennai division of Southern Railway launches QR code payment system

CHENNAI: Chennai Division of Southern Railway has implemented QR code mode payment systems for booking tickets, luggage, parcels, and other allied services.

This initiative in line with the Government's latest policy to promote digital transactions is aimed at encouraging cashless transactions and improving passenger convenience across all stations, said a Southern Railway statement.

The QR (quick response) code devices have been installed at all ticket counters, including those for unreserved tickets, platform tickets and PRS tickets across Chennai Division.

During the ticket issuance process, the QR code will be displayed on the device. Passengers can scan the code using their mobile wallets or UPI enabled bank accounts and payment will be processed through a secure payment gateway. Once the payment is confirmed, the ticket is immediately generated and issued eliminating the need for cash transactions or handling changes.

This system is convenient for people of all ages, promoting faster and smoother service.

With the implementation of QR code, Chennai Division aims to reduce waiting period, expedite transactions and enhance passenger satisfaction, added the press note.