Chennai, districts receive showers as northeast monsoon onset nears; heavy rain forecast across TN

Moderate showers are currently occurring in several parts of Chennai, including Adyar, Besant Nagar and Saidapet, bringing relief from the heat.

In a post around noon, he advised office-goers to keep track of weather radar activity before stepping out over the coming months as rainfall associated with the onset of the northeast monsoon becomes more frequent.

Tamil Nadu Weatherman, an X handle run by weather blogger Pradeep John, noted that intermittent spells of rain and sunshine, with heavier rainfall during early mornings and nights, were typical of the northeast monsoon. He added that interior districts of Tamil Nadu would also receive rainfall, not just coastal areas.