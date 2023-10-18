Begin typing your search...

Based on a complaint from a city resident, the Cyber Crime wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) registered a case and analysed the IP logs of the social media handle in the microblogging site, X (formerly Twitter).

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Oct 2023 11:23 PM GMT
Chennai cyber cops arrest 54-yr-old man for offensive posts against CM Stalin on X
CHENNAI: City Police’s cyber crime wing have arrested a 54-year-old man for making crass remarks with morphed photographs of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Member of Parliament Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

The mobile number linked to the Twitter handle was traced and the user was found to be one, Velu Muruganantham, who was arrested by a special team on Tuesday.

The accused admitted to the offence of posting offensive messages on the social media site after which he was arrested. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Police urged the public to refrain from sharing untrue, misleading, and obscene messages on social media.

DTNEXT Bureau

