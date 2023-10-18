Chennai cyber cops arrest 54-yr-old man for offensive posts against CM Stalin on X

CHENNAI: City Police’s cyber crime wing have arrested a 54-year-old man for making crass remarks with morphed photographs of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Member of Parliament Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

Based on a complaint from a city resident, the Cyber Crime wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) registered a case and analysed the IP logs of the social media handle in the microblogging site, X (formerly Twitter).

The mobile number linked to the Twitter handle was traced and the user was found to be one, Velu Muruganantham, who was arrested by a special team on Tuesday.

The accused admitted to the offence of posting offensive messages on the social media site after which he was arrested. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Police urged the public to refrain from sharing untrue, misleading, and obscene messages on social media.