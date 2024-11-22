Chennai court awards three years' jail for ex-VP of Samsung (South), three others for cheating

CHENNAI: A city court in Chennai found a former vice-president of Samsung Electronics India (South) Pvt Ltd and three of his associates guilty of cheating a businessman of Rs 2.6 crore in a case booked by the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

The complainant, GS Hemanth Kumar of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, had shut down his electronics dealership and relocated to Chennai, and wanted to invest in a business in the city in 2016. For this, he approached his business associate, VL Narayanan, who was the VP of Samsung Electronics India (South) at that time. Narayanan suggested investing Rs 2.6 crore in a company in which his wife is one of the directors.

According to the prosecution, Narayanan made Hemanth invest in the firm on the promise of enrolling him as a partner and also assured him to pay two per cent interest on his investment. However, after collecting the amount, they decided to share the money among themselves and deceived Hemanth by not returning the principal amount and or the interest.

The cheques that the accused issued to the complainant, too, bounced after which he approached the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the city police. The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) wing booked Narayanan, his wife Jyothi, and another couple, Caroline Eucharista and Franco Soundararajan, under sections 406 (B) (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

After perusing both sides, A Chellapandian, Metropolitan magistrate for exclusive trial of CCB cases held the accused guilty and sentenced them to three years imprisonment.