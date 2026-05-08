Chennai corporation schools record 92.26% pass in Class 12 board exams

According to the results, a total of 5179 students from 35 corporation higher secondary schools appeared for the examinations. Of them, 4,778 students cleared the exams. Girls outperformed boys once again, registering a pass percentage of 94.11%, while boys recorded 89.85%.

Among the students who appeared, 2,257 were boys and 2,922 were girls. As many as 2,028 boys and 2,750 girls passed the examinations.