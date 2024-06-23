Chennai Corporation inspects work on flyover linking South Usman Road - CIT Nagar

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner J Radhakrishnan and the civic body officials inspected the construction of the flyover along South Usman Road and CIT Nagar 1st Main Road.

The inspection was conducted for the flyover connecting the ramp portion of the existing South Usman Road flyover to CIT Nagar 15 Main Road up to the junction of CIT Nagar 4th Main Road, which is under construction.

The Usman Road flyover now includes an up-and-down ramp providing access to the Burkit Road junction. The proposed flyover will cover the South Usman Road- Burkit Road - Madley Road Junction and South West Boag Road - New Boag Junction. It will also cover CIT Nagar 1st Main Road - CIT Nagar North Road junction. The project cost is estimated at Rs 131 crore, and the work is valued at Rs 98.63 crore.

A tender of Rs 129.64 crore was floated for the same, and the 1.2 km long connecting flyover is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

In Reach-1, the CIT Nagar up ramp on both sides was completed with the retaining wall and the crash barrier.

In Reach-2, the utility shift by the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board is underway, and the work on the centre median wall and east side footpath is in progress.

The works on Burkit Road and the existing bridge up ramp on the east are ongoing in Reach-3, as the retaining wall has also been concreted up to the crash barrier. The demolition of the crash barrier in the down ramp, piling works and Chennai Metro Water utility shifting works are underway.