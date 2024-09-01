Chennai Corporation allots Rs 75 lakh to repair roads in 15 wards in Tondiarpet zone

CHENNAI: Several roads in north Chennai are in bad shape and require immediate attention before the onset of the northeast monsoon. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has decided to patch both tar and concrete roads at 15 wards in the Tondiarpet zone (zone 4). An estimated Rs 75 lakh was allocated for the same, and the tender will be floated on September 6.

Several bus route roads and interior roads experience waterlogging due to damaged road conditions, even during mild showers. One of the prior reasons is the road cutting carried out by many service departments on the newly laid roads.

The Chennai Corporation has allocated Rs 5 lakh for each of the 15 wards under the Tondiarpet zone for the repairs. The potholes in both tar and cement roads will be repaired from wards 34 to 48 in the zone.

The local body will float tender for the patchworks on September 6 (Friday), and contractors should submit the respective documents on September 5 (Thursday). On the other hand, ahead of the monsoon season, the city corporation floated the tender to re-lay 2,188 bus route roads at a total cost of Rs 280 crore under Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund (TURIF) in all 15 zones for the current fiscal year 2024-25. The work has commenced in the city and is expected to be completed by the end of September.

Most of the bus route roads, interior roads and footpaths are in dilapidated conditions in north Chennai; they will get a facelift in the current fiscal year.