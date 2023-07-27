Chennai CoP helps nonagenarian get non-traceable certificate

CHENNAI: The City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore helped a 90-year-old man to get a not-traceable certificate for his lost property document within two weeks after he received a complaint via email.

The complainant, Rajagopalan, of Parvathi Nagar, Kalakshetra Colony, owned a flat of 708 sq.ft worth over Rs. 60 lakh in an apartment complex in Thiruvanmiyur area allotted by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board, and the flat was registered at Sub-Registrar's Office, Thiruvanmiyur on 20 November 1995.

Two years ago, Rajagopalan had lodged a complaint at Thiruvanmiyur Police Station stating that the document of the said property was lost on ECR.

Based on his complaint, CSR was issued and an inquiry conducted.

In this regard, Rajagopalan sent an e-mail to the present Commissioner of



Police, Greater Chennai Police on 13 July regarding the non-issuing of a police clearance certificate for his lost document. City police commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore instructed the concerned officer to take appropriate action. After enquiring with the Crime Record Bureau (CRB) of Chennai police a 'Non-Traceable Certificate' was issued for the lost property document to the petitioner.