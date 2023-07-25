Chennai college students made to regulate traffic for ruckus atop MTC bus

CHENNAI: Students of a city college who created a ruckus by climbing atop an MTC bus a couple of days ago were made to man the traffic at Vallalar Nagar traffic junction in Washermanpet on Tuesday by the police.

On Saturday, the students had climbed atop the MTC bus (route no 56 A) plying between Ennore and Vallalar Nagar, when the bus was moving along old washermanpet. The driver had to halt the vehicle considering the safety of the students. Traffic was disrupted because of the ruckus by the students.

The video of the incident went viral on social media after which police zeroed in the students and rounded them up.

On directions from Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Washermanpet, A Pavan Kumar Reddy, four college students who allegedly instigated the others were rounded up and made to assist the traffic police in regulating traffic near Basin Bridge junction.

Police sources said that they will be assisting the traffic cops for a couple of hours in the morning and evening for the next seven days.