Chennai city police arrest 175 persons for theft cases in the last four weeks

CHENNAI: In the last four weeks, the Greater Chennai Police has detected 109 theft cases and 175 accused were arrested.

As many as 34 sovereign of gold jewels, 222 kg of silver ornaments, 46 cell phones, cash Rs.31.49 lakh, 20 motorcycles, 6 auto rickshaws and 1 car were recovered.

The city police claimed that arrests were part of an ongoing drive against crime offenders involved in automobile theft, cell phone snatching and other theft offenders.

At least 86 cases in connection with cell phone snatch and gold theft were detected, 145 accused including 19 Juveniles were arrested.

During the same period, 23 cases have been detected in connection with the automobile theft case, as many as 30 accused including 3 juveniles were arrested.

A total of 18 motorcycles, 5 auto rickshaws and a car were recovered from them.

Also during this year from April 1 to April 24, totally 64 accused of theft, robbery, and chain snatching cases were detained

under the Goondas Act.