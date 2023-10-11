Chennai City Crime Branch gets new head in latest shuffle

CHENNAI: In a latest shuffle among senior police officials, the TN home department on Wednesday posted P K Senthil Kumari, inspector general of police, currently serving in TNUSRB, as additional commissioner of police, to head city crime branch (CCB) in Chennai city police.



Present CCB chief, C Mageshwari, has been asked to take charge as commissioner of police, Tirunelveli city. Abhishek Dixit, Joint Commissioner of Police, Chennai, traffic north, has been asked to take charge as the new JC, north, Chennai, law and order in the place of B Shamoondeswari, who has been shifted and posted as DIG, head quarters at DGP office.

Among other changes, K Vannia Perumal, DGP, civil supplies CID, has been transferred and posted as DGP, director of civil defence and commandant general of Home Guards.

R Tamil Chandran, IG, training has been transferred and posted to TNUSRB. The home department has asked K Joshi Nirmal Kumar, IG, to head Civil supplies CID. Disha Mittal, DIG, who was on compulsory wait has been posted as DIG, technical services. ET Samson, SP, Tenkasi has been shifted to NIB, Chennai, while E Sundaravathanam, SP, Karur will be the new SP of Kanniyakumari. S Jeyakumar, SP, SID, CBCID, has been transferred and postedas SP, Tiruvarur, while Deepa Sathyan, SP, who was on compulsory wait has been posted as SP, AIG, admin, at the office of DGP.