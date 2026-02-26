Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin lays foundation stone for Thiruvanmiyur–Uthandi elevated corridor

The 13-km elevated corridor will pass through Thiruvanmiyur, Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Neelankarai, Vettuvankeni, Injambakkam, Sholinganallur and Panaiyur before reaching Uthandi. The project has been planned to enable seamless, signal-free travel from the OMR Tidel Park junction to Uthandi, with multiple access ramps proposed to meet local connectivity needs.

The project is being implemented by KNR Constructions Pvt Ltd under the Hybrid Annuity Model. Under this model, the State government will bear 40% of the project cost during the construction period, while the remaining 60% will be invested by the concessionaire and paid back by the government in instalments, with interest, during the operation and maintenance period. The project has a construction period of three years, followed by five years of maintenance.