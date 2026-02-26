Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin lays foundation stone for Thiruvanmiyur–Uthandi elevated corridor

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a four-lane elevated road corridor from Thiruvanmiyur to Uthandi along the East Coast Road, a project aimed at easing chronic traffic congestion on one of Chennai’s busiest arterial stretches.
The 13-km elevated corridor will pass through Thiruvanmiyur, Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Neelankarai, Vettuvankeni, Injambakkam, Sholinganallur and Panaiyur before reaching Uthandi. The project has been planned to enable seamless, signal-free travel from the OMR Tidel Park junction to Uthandi, with multiple access ramps proposed to meet local connectivity needs.
The project is being implemented by KNR Constructions Pvt Ltd under the Hybrid Annuity Model. Under this model, the State government will bear 40% of the project cost during the construction period, while the remaining 60% will be invested by the concessionaire and paid back by the government in instalments, with interest, during the operation and maintenance period. The project has a construction period of three years, followed by five years of maintenance.
The elevated corridor is being taken up by the Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority, which was constituted to implement major road infrastructure projects, including four-lane highways and expressways, through the public-private partnership mode. The project cost is estimated at Rs 2,100 crore.
Officials said the corridor, billed as the longest elevated road project in Tamil Nadu, would significantly improve safety, travel speed and commuter convenience on the East Coast Road, which has seen rapid growth in traffic volumes over the years.
Earlier, the Madras High Court on January 29 dismissed a writ petition challenging the tender process for the project and the widening of the East Coast Road to six lanes with paved shoulders at an estimated cost of Rs 2,100 crore. The court rejected the petition filed by Dilip Buildcon Limited, which had alleged favouritism in the award of the contract to KNR Constructions Limited, and vacated the interim stay granted on January 5, 2026.