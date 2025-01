Chennai Central - Bodinayakkanur Tri-weekly Express to stop at Namakkal: check details

CHENNAI: The railway board has announced stoppage at Namakkal for Train No.20601 / 20602 Chennai Central - Bodinayakkanur - Chennai Central Tri-weekly Express on a experimental basis.

Train No.20601 Chennai Central- Bodinayakkanur Tri-weekly Express will stop at Namakkal railway station with effect from the train leaving Chennai Central on 01.01.2025.

Train No.20602 Bodinayakkanur- Chennai Central Tri-weekly Express will stop at Namakkal railway station with effect from the train leaving Bodinayakkanur on 02.01.2025.

Timings at Namakkal Railway Station:

Train No.20601 Chennai Central - Bodinayakkanur Tri-weekly Express Station: 03.54 am/03.55 am on Tuesdays, Thursdays & Saturdays.

Train No.20602 Bodinayakkanur - Chennai Central Tri-weekly Express : 01.34 am/01.35 am on Wednesdays, Fridays & Mondays.

Train details:

Train No.20601 Chennai Central - Bodinayakkanur Tri-weekly Express leaves Chennai Central at 10.30 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays and reaches Bodinayakkanur at 09.35 am the next day.

Train No.20602 Bodinayakkanur Chennai Central Tri-weekly Express leaves Bodinayakkanur at 8.30 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays & Sundays and reaches Chennai Central at 07.55 am the next day.

The trains run via Katpadi, Salem, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai, Usilampatti, Andipatti and Theni.