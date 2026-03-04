Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Can coastal cargo move beyond major ports?

DT Next’s ARUN PRASATH takes a look at why the State is exploring coastal shipping now, what the study proposes to examine, and how it fits into the State’s broader maritime and logistics plans
Port representative image
Port representative image
Updated on

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Maritime Board (TNMB) has initiated a coast-wide feasibility study to examine the introduction of coastal cargo transportation services along the State’s 1,069-km coastline, aiming to widen cargo access beyond the established major ports.

The identified coastal stretches include Mugaiyur, Panaiyur, Marakkanam, Silambimangalam, Vanagiri, Vizhunthamavadi and Manapad. These locations were earlier presented in TNMB’s Blue Economy concept document as potential opportunity nodes.

TNMB has now commissioned a techno-economic study to determine whether cargo movement from such non-major port locations and other coastal sites can operate under viable technical and financial conditions. This is the first structured, coast-wide assessment of coastal cargo potential undertaken by the Board beyond individual port projects.

“The aim is to assess whether coastal cargo can complement the state’s existing maritime network, which remains anchored by the three major ports – Chennai, Kamarajar and Thoothukudi,” said TN Venkatesh, principal secretary and CEO of TNMB.

Closer access

Tamil Nadu’s industrial footprint extends deep into central and western districts, while maritime access remains concentrated at a handful of coastal hubs.

“There is a lot of cargo potential in central TN and even up to western districts like Erode and Tirupur,” Venkatesh said. “For many of them, they either move towards Thoothukudi or outside the State, including Mangaluru.”

Officials said the initiative was not driven by immediate transport bottlenecks but by an effort to examine untapped potential along the coastline and reduce dependence on a limited set of ports, where viable. However, coastal shipping faces structural competition from road and rail.

“Coastal cargo generally competes with road and rail, which are already strong networks,” said Captain M Anbarasan, State Port Officer. “From the port to the destination, there is multiple handling, unloading, shifting to rail or road, and that increases cost. Sea freight may appear economical but repeated loading and unloading can erode that advantage. Coastal cargo is beneficial only when the industry is located near the port. If the cargo is consumed there itself, it works.”

Sea freight may appear economical but repeated loading and unloading can erode that advantage. Coastal cargo is beneficial only when the industry is located near the port. If the cargo is consumed there itself, it works

- Captain M Anbarasan, State Port Officer

The tender calls for a detailed techno-economic assessment. The consultant will evaluate cargo potential and handling capacity at minor and non-major ports, examine depth and navigational conditions, quantify dredging requirements, assess the feasibility of developing berths and cargo-handling infrastructure, study land availability and hinterland connectivity, analyse integration with nearby ports and logistics hubs, and review environmental and Coastal Regulation Zone compliance.

Officials said the study would also examine how existing non-major ports can improve cargo throughput through coastal shipping, rather than focusing solely on new greenfield locations. “Suitability of the location, in terms of depth and how much dredging has to be done, is among the first aspects to be examined,” an official said.

Utilisation gap

Tamil Nadu has 17 ports, three major ports and 14 non-major ports which are administered by TNMB. In FY 2024-25, these ports together handled about 157 million tonnes of cargo. Of this, major ports accounted for 145.16 MT, while non-major ports handled 11.9 MT against a capacity of 25.33 MT.

Non-major ports account for less than 8%of the State’s total cargo throughput, also operating at under 50% of installed capacity.

However, the cargo at non-major ports has grown at a compound annual growth rate of about 9.12% between 2020 and 2025, slightly faster than the 7.87% recorded at major ports. The study will also map supply chains to determine whether industrial demand can sustain volumes without excessive inland transfer costs.

TNMB officials pointed to existing examples where cargo operations are sustained by proximity to industry. Udangudi port features an 8 km trestle jetty designed to handle coal through a closed conveyor system for a 1,320 MW thermal power plant, a captive model in which cargo is consumed at the landing point.

At Cuddalore, TNMB has pursued a two-pronged approach. The existing minor port, which has faced operational constraints due to silting, is being positioned for brownfield redevelopment to handle smaller vessels and barges. Additionally, a greenfield port project has been awarded to a concessionaire under a PPP model, with a capacity of about 3.5 MMTPA for a 40-year concession period.

The Blue Economy document outlines several coastal nodes as opportunity locations. Mugaiyur and Panaiyur are positioned as potential satellite logistics points along the northern coast, while Marakkanam is linked to inland waterway connectivity.

Silambimangalam in Cuddalore is described in relation to industrial clusters and bulk cargo potential. Vanagiri and Vizhunthamavadi are associated with agri-produce and fisheries-linked activity. Manapad in Thoothukudi and the Kanyakumari coast are referenced for their proximity to marine industries and, in the latter case, deeper coastal conditions.

Locations that do not meet thresholds relating to depth, connectivity, environmental clearance or financial sustainability are unlikely to proceed. Those that qualify could be developed either through long-term private concession models in which developers build and operate infrastructure, or through infrastructure creation by TNMB followed by operational arrangements with multiple operators.

The study is expected to run for several months and its findings will determine whether coastal cargo can extend beyond established major ports and provide additional maritime access to industries closer to central and western Tamil Nadu.

COASTAL NODES IDENTIFIED

(Indicative locations; subject to feasibility study)

Mugaiyur in Chengalpattu

Access: ECR, NH 332A; Rail at Chengalpattu

Strengths: Auto-components, agriculture, textiles

Potential: Satellite logistics node to Chennai; support to industrial corridor

Panaiyur in Chengalpattu (near Cheyyur)

Access: ECR, NH 332A; near proposed Cheyyur Industrial Park

Strengths: Agro-processing, handicrafts, light industry

Potential: Feeder port; seafood exports, light containers, industrial bulk imports

Marakkanam in Villupuram

Access: ECR; near Tindivanam

Strengths: Salt production, seafood, agro-processing

Potential: Linkage to Buckingham Canal (NW-4); revival of small cargo movement

Silambimangalam in Cuddalore

Access: NH 532, NH 36; rail at Cuddalore Port Junction

Strengths: Neyveli lignite belt, SIPCOT industries

Potential: Bulk cargo, especially coal and industrial inputs

Vanagiri in Mayiladuthurai

Access: ECR; rail at Sirkazhi

Strengths: Agri-produce, temple tourism, seafood

Potential: Feeder potential to Cuddalore, Karaikal, Chennai; short-sea shipping

Vizhunthamavadi in Nagapattinam

Access: ECR; near Nagapattinam

Strengths: Fisheries, salt-based industries, wind energy

Potential: Fisheries export terminal; coastal cargo - wind logistics

Manapad in Thoothukudi

Access: NH 44; near Tiruchendur, Thoothukudi

Strengths: Marine products, wind energy, agro-based industries

Potential: Marine logistics hub; fisheries and small-scale processing

Kanniyakumari Coast in Kanniyakumari

Access: NH 66, NH 44; rail at Nagercoil

Strengths: Fisheries, tourism, agro-based trade

Potential: Deepwater natural harbour; referenced in transshipment context

TAMIL NADU PORT

Total coastline: 1,069 km

Total ports: 17

  • 3 Major Ports

  • 14 Non-Major Ports (TNMB)

Total cargo handled: 157 MT

  • Major Ports: 145.16 MT

  • Non-Major Ports: 11.9 MT

Non-major share: Less than 8% of total cargo

Installed capacity (non-major): 25.33 MTPA

Utilisation: Under 50%

WHAT THE STUDY WILL EXAMINE

  • Cargo potential at minor and non-major ports

  • Depth and navigational suitability

  • Dredging requirements

  • Berthing and cargo-handling infrastructure

  • Land availability

  • Road and rail connectivity

  • Integration with logistics hubs

  • Environmental and CRZ compliance

  • Capital cost and financial viability

Ports
coastal cargo
The Tamil Nadu Maritime Board (TNMB)

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in