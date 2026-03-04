Chennai: Can coastal cargo move beyond major ports?

The identified coastal stretches include Mugaiyur, Panaiyur, Marakkanam, Silambimangalam, Vanagiri, Vizhunthamavadi and Manapad. These locations were earlier presented in TNMB’s Blue Economy concept document as potential opportunity nodes.

TNMB has now commissioned a techno-economic study to determine whether cargo movement from such non-major port locations and other coastal sites can operate under viable technical and financial conditions. This is the first structured, coast-wide assessment of coastal cargo potential undertaken by the Board beyond individual port projects.

“The aim is to assess whether coastal cargo can complement the state’s existing maritime network, which remains anchored by the three major ports – Chennai, Kamarajar and Thoothukudi,” said TN Venkatesh, principal secretary and CEO of TNMB.