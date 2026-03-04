Chennai: Can coastal cargo move beyond major ports?

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Maritime Board (TNMB) has initiated a coast-wide feasibility study to examine the introduction of coastal cargo transportation services along the State’s 1,069-km coastline, aiming to widen cargo access beyond the established major ports.
The identified coastal stretches include Mugaiyur, Panaiyur, Marakkanam, Silambimangalam, Vanagiri, Vizhunthamavadi and Manapad. These locations were earlier presented in TNMB’s Blue Economy concept document as potential opportunity nodes.
TNMB has now commissioned a techno-economic study to determine whether cargo movement from such non-major port locations and other coastal sites can operate under viable technical and financial conditions. This is the first structured, coast-wide assessment of coastal cargo potential undertaken by the Board beyond individual port projects.
“The aim is to assess whether coastal cargo can complement the state’s existing maritime network, which remains anchored by the three major ports – Chennai, Kamarajar and Thoothukudi,” said TN Venkatesh, principal secretary and CEO of TNMB.
Tamil Nadu’s industrial footprint extends deep into central and western districts, while maritime access remains concentrated at a handful of coastal hubs.
“There is a lot of cargo potential in central TN and even up to western districts like Erode and Tirupur,” Venkatesh said. “For many of them, they either move towards Thoothukudi or outside the State, including Mangaluru.”
Officials said the initiative was not driven by immediate transport bottlenecks but by an effort to examine untapped potential along the coastline and reduce dependence on a limited set of ports, where viable. However, coastal shipping faces structural competition from road and rail.
“Coastal cargo generally competes with road and rail, which are already strong networks,” said Captain M Anbarasan, State Port Officer. “From the port to the destination, there is multiple handling, unloading, shifting to rail or road, and that increases cost. Sea freight may appear economical but repeated loading and unloading can erode that advantage. Coastal cargo is beneficial only when the industry is located near the port. If the cargo is consumed there itself, it works.”
- Captain M Anbarasan, State Port Officer
The tender calls for a detailed techno-economic assessment. The consultant will evaluate cargo potential and handling capacity at minor and non-major ports, examine depth and navigational conditions, quantify dredging requirements, assess the feasibility of developing berths and cargo-handling infrastructure, study land availability and hinterland connectivity, analyse integration with nearby ports and logistics hubs, and review environmental and Coastal Regulation Zone compliance.
Officials said the study would also examine how existing non-major ports can improve cargo throughput through coastal shipping, rather than focusing solely on new greenfield locations. “Suitability of the location, in terms of depth and how much dredging has to be done, is among the first aspects to be examined,” an official said.
Tamil Nadu has 17 ports, three major ports and 14 non-major ports which are administered by TNMB. In FY 2024-25, these ports together handled about 157 million tonnes of cargo. Of this, major ports accounted for 145.16 MT, while non-major ports handled 11.9 MT against a capacity of 25.33 MT.
Non-major ports account for less than 8%of the State’s total cargo throughput, also operating at under 50% of installed capacity.
However, the cargo at non-major ports has grown at a compound annual growth rate of about 9.12% between 2020 and 2025, slightly faster than the 7.87% recorded at major ports. The study will also map supply chains to determine whether industrial demand can sustain volumes without excessive inland transfer costs.
TNMB officials pointed to existing examples where cargo operations are sustained by proximity to industry. Udangudi port features an 8 km trestle jetty designed to handle coal through a closed conveyor system for a 1,320 MW thermal power plant, a captive model in which cargo is consumed at the landing point.
At Cuddalore, TNMB has pursued a two-pronged approach. The existing minor port, which has faced operational constraints due to silting, is being positioned for brownfield redevelopment to handle smaller vessels and barges. Additionally, a greenfield port project has been awarded to a concessionaire under a PPP model, with a capacity of about 3.5 MMTPA for a 40-year concession period.
The Blue Economy document outlines several coastal nodes as opportunity locations. Mugaiyur and Panaiyur are positioned as potential satellite logistics points along the northern coast, while Marakkanam is linked to inland waterway connectivity.
Silambimangalam in Cuddalore is described in relation to industrial clusters and bulk cargo potential. Vanagiri and Vizhunthamavadi are associated with agri-produce and fisheries-linked activity. Manapad in Thoothukudi and the Kanyakumari coast are referenced for their proximity to marine industries and, in the latter case, deeper coastal conditions.
Locations that do not meet thresholds relating to depth, connectivity, environmental clearance or financial sustainability are unlikely to proceed. Those that qualify could be developed either through long-term private concession models in which developers build and operate infrastructure, or through infrastructure creation by TNMB followed by operational arrangements with multiple operators.
The study is expected to run for several months and its findings will determine whether coastal cargo can extend beyond established major ports and provide additional maritime access to industries closer to central and western Tamil Nadu.
Mugaiyur in Chengalpattu
Access: ECR, NH 332A; Rail at Chengalpattu
Strengths: Auto-components, agriculture, textiles
Potential: Satellite logistics node to Chennai; support to industrial corridor
Panaiyur in Chengalpattu (near Cheyyur)
Access: ECR, NH 332A; near proposed Cheyyur Industrial Park
Strengths: Agro-processing, handicrafts, light industry
Potential: Feeder port; seafood exports, light containers, industrial bulk imports
Marakkanam in Villupuram
Access: ECR; near Tindivanam
Strengths: Salt production, seafood, agro-processing
Potential: Linkage to Buckingham Canal (NW-4); revival of small cargo movement
Silambimangalam in Cuddalore
Access: NH 532, NH 36; rail at Cuddalore Port Junction
Strengths: Neyveli lignite belt, SIPCOT industries
Potential: Bulk cargo, especially coal and industrial inputs
Vanagiri in Mayiladuthurai
Access: ECR; rail at Sirkazhi
Strengths: Agri-produce, temple tourism, seafood
Potential: Feeder potential to Cuddalore, Karaikal, Chennai; short-sea shipping
Vizhunthamavadi in Nagapattinam
Access: ECR; near Nagapattinam
Strengths: Fisheries, salt-based industries, wind energy
Potential: Fisheries export terminal; coastal cargo - wind logistics
Manapad in Thoothukudi
Access: NH 44; near Tiruchendur, Thoothukudi
Strengths: Marine products, wind energy, agro-based industries
Potential: Marine logistics hub; fisheries and small-scale processing
Kanniyakumari Coast in Kanniyakumari
Access: NH 66, NH 44; rail at Nagercoil
Strengths: Fisheries, tourism, agro-based trade
Potential: Deepwater natural harbour; referenced in transshipment context
Total coastline: 1,069 km
Total ports: 17
3 Major Ports
14 Non-Major Ports (TNMB)
Total cargo handled: 157 MT
Major Ports: 145.16 MT
Non-Major Ports: 11.9 MT
Non-major share: Less than 8% of total cargo
Installed capacity (non-major): 25.33 MTPA
Utilisation: Under 50%
Cargo potential at minor and non-major ports
Depth and navigational suitability
Dredging requirements
Berthing and cargo-handling infrastructure
Land availability
Road and rail connectivity
Integration with logistics hubs
Environmental and CRZ compliance
Capital cost and financial viability