Chennai boy bags gold medal in Judo competition held in J-K

CHENNAI: For the first time, a class 8 Chennai matriculation school student won a gold medal in a judo national level competition held in Jammu and Kashmir by School Games Federation of India on November 15.

As per the information given by the school education department, 12-year-old S Dharshan Priyan of Alagappa Matric Higher Secondary school in Purasaiwalkam won the gold medal under 30 kg weight category.

Subsequently, A Ashwin, a class 8 student of the same Purasaiwalkam school won the bronze medal under 50 kg weight category. And, V Sowmiya of Velankanni Matriculation Higher Secondary school in Kodungaiyur won bronze under 36 kg.

Speaking to DT NEXT, Dharshan who is participating in his first national-level event and managed to bag a gold medal said, "I am delighted about winning the gold medal as this is my first national-level event. I have been training judo for the past two years and so far have participated in five State-level events."

Dharshan, besides the recent event, had participated in Tiruchi and Kancheepuram State-level events and also managed to win prizes.

Additionally, Ashwin who won bronze had been training judo for nine years. "I have been training for several years now and recently joined the training at Nehru stadium. I am glad to have won bronze and also preparing for sub-junior nationals to be held in Kerala on December 15,"she added.

Dharshan is set to participate in the sub-junior nationals in Kerala.

Ashwin over the years had participated in various State-level judo competitions in Trichy, Perambulur and other districts.

M Balasubramani, a trainer said, "The students who participated put forth an extraordinary performance during the event held by School Games Federation of India in J-K from November 15 to 19. Keeping the spirits, the students are preparing for another event too.

Meanwhile, the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu has over 2,000 students across TN train for judo and about 30 students undergoing special training at Nehru stadium.