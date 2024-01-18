Chennai-bound duo attacked in Tiruchy by 6-member gang; four held, two flee

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police on Wednesday arrested four of a six member gang who attacked two youths and snatched away their two wheeler, laptops and mobile phones and search is on for the other two. Kumara Kathirvel (25), a resident of Srivilliputhur in Virudhunagar along with his friend were proceeding to Chennai by their motorcycle.

When they reached Tiruchy, they took a break at Ranjithapuram bus stop in the wee hours and suddenly, a six-member gang who approached the duo, started assaulting them and they took away their two wheeler worth Rs 3 lakh, laptops, debit cards and their mobile phones.

The injured duo were rushed to the GH by the onlookers. Alerted police managed to secure four persons identified as Sakthivel (24), Kumaresan (23), Ragu (22) Shanmuga Muthukumar (20) all from Tiruvnai Kovil.

The police were searching for two of their aides identified as Balakrishnan (19) and Shanmugasundaram (20). The police also recovered the two wheeler and other valuables from the gang.