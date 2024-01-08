Chennai Book Fair to not function today due to heavy rains in TN

CHENNAI: The Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) on Monday announced that the ongoing 47th edition of the Chennai Book Fair at the YMCA Grounds in Nandanam will not be functioning today due to the continuous heavy rains in Chennai and its neighbouring districts.

"The 47th Chennai Book Fair is not to function today due to heavy rains in Chennai and surrounding districts. The fair is being given a one-day holiday today. The fair will function as usual tomorrow," BAPASI wrote on its social media post.

"The book fair was cancelled on Monday as the ground was muddy and water is stagnated at the venue which troubled the visitors to come to the stalls. Also, the visitors had difficulty to handle the vehicles at the parking lot. So we had to cancel the fair on Monday taking in consideration the sellers and the visitors," said S K Murugan, Secretary of BAPASI.

Earlier on last Sunday, rains that lashed the city played spoilsport and doused the spirit of book lovers on its fifth day of the fair. The YMCA ground in Nandanam was filled with mud and water and the aged and mothers with kids could be seen struggling to walk from the parking lot to the fair-end.



"The rains were quite unexpected," sighed BAPASI Secretary S K Murugan.

He also stated that Pongal holidays, weekends, and other holidays will increase the number of bibliophiles visiting the stores and added that there will be new stocks brought on today.