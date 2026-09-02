Chennai: BIS seizes 804 grams of unhallmarked gold jewellery in Ambattur raid

CHENNAI: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) seized nearly 804 grams of gold jewellery displayed for sale without mandatory hallmarking during an enforcement search at a jewellery outlet in Ambattur.
A team from the BIS Chennai Branch Office conducted the search on September 1 under Section 28 of the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016 and found 175 thaalis weighing 671.50 grams, 12 baby bangles weighing 25.02 grams, 40 pairs of earrings weighing 86.14 grams and 10 pendants weighing 21.33 grams without hallmarking.
BIS said that the jewellery was being displayed for sale without the mandatory hallmark and was seized for further investigation and legal action. SD Dayanand, scientist-F, senior director and head of BIS Chennai Branch Office, said, “The bureau conducts regular market surveillance and enforcement operations to protect consumers and ensure compliance with prescribed standards. Appropriate action is being initiated against the outlet under the BIS Act.”
Depending on the nature of the offence, violations under Section 29 can attract imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of at least Rs 2 lakh that may extend up to 10 times the value of the goods, or both. Consumers have been advised to verify hallmarking and other applicable BIS certification details before purchasing jewellery and other regulated products.
Complaints on hallmarking violations can be made through the BIS Care App or by email to cnbo1@bis.gov.in