Chennai: BIS seizes 804 grams of unhallmarked gold jewellery in Ambattur raid

A team from the BIS Chennai Branch Office conducted the search on September 1 under Section 28 of the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016 and found 175 thaalis weighing 671.50 grams, 12 baby bangles weighing 25.02 grams, 40 pairs of earrings weighing 86.14 grams and 10 pendants weighing 21.33 grams without hallmarking.

BIS said that the jewellery was being displayed for sale without the mandatory hallmark and was seized for further investigation and legal action. SD Dayanand, scientist-F, senior director and head of BIS Chennai Branch Office, said, “The bureau conducts regular market surveillance and enforcement operations to protect consumers and ensure compliance with prescribed standards. Appropriate action is being initiated against the outlet under the BIS Act.”