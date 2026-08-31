Chengalpattu villagers stage road blockade over drinking water shortage

Residents said that drinking water had not been supplied properly for the past few days, forcing them to travel nearly 5 km on two-wheelers with empty pots to fetch water. The shortage has caused considerable hardship, particularly for those going to work and school students.

“We’ve approached the Araipakkam panchayat office and Maduranthagam Panchayat Union office several times for a solution, but no action was taken,” fumed a villager.

As a result, residents gathered on the Elavalampettai-Thirukalukundram State Highway on Monday morning, carrying empty pots, and staged a sudden road blockade. The protest caused heavy traffic congestion on the Thirukalukundram road, with vehicles stranded for nearly 2 km.