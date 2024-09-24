Chengalpattu villagers allege dumping of medical waste on former temple land

CHENNAI: Residents of Karumabbakam village near Tirukazhukundram have approached the Chengalpattu District Collector and demanded action against a private hospital that is allegedly dumping medical waste on a hill belonging to the Bothiyamman temple in the neighbourhood, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The hill spanning 10 acres of land was previously used by locals for grazing cattle and children during playtime.

However, the villagers said that a few years ago, the management of the private hospital, located in the Tiruporur Roundtana area, claimed the land was sold by some locals and built a compound wall around it, blocking access to the public.

Dumping medical wastes at temple land

They alleged that the hospital has now been using the land to dump hazardous medical waste including expired medicines and used syringes, which is impacting the environment and their health.

The villagers lodged a complaint with the Chengalpattu Collector and demanded immediate action to stop the dumping of medical waste and restore the land.

The district administration has assured a thorough investigation and appropriate action on the matter.