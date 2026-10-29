Chengalpattu village reaps benefits from IIT-M's clean water programme

Implemented in Vallipuram village panchayat in Chengalpattu under the institute's AquaMAP Centre's Clean and Healthy Village Development Programme, the project was handed over to the panchayat on Wednesday. It received funding from the Lien Foundation, Singapore, through Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore.



Vallipuram has around 2,000 residents across four hamlets and six wards. The intervention directly benefited over 350 people through facilities at two government schools and a primary health centre (PHC), which also serves residents of 14 neighbouring villages.



Three decentralised drinking water treatment facilities were established at the Government Primary School, Government High School and PHC. The schools use ultrafiltration and ultraviolet treatment, while the PHC has reverse osmosis and UV systems.



Internet of Things-enabled sensors installed on five water tanks and the treatment systems monitor water flow, pH, turbidity and total dissolved solids, allowing remote monitoring through an application. Laboratory testing and sensor calibration support the system.



The initiative also introduced a battery-powered waste collection vehicle and a facility to recover recyclable waste and compost organic material. Awareness campaigns promoted household segregation, reduced plastic use and discouraged waste burning.